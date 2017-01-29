WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Austin Reacts To Owens Using Stunner
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/29/2017 at 11:48 PM

As seen on tonight’s Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens hit a “Stone Cold Stunner” on Roman Reigns in his WWE Universal title defense match against Roman Reigns.




Steve Austin took to his Twitter account to react to Owens using the move in his match and suggested that he needs to work on it:




  Click here to discuss this post
