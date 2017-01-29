WWE Royal Rumble 2017 PPV results

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/29/2017 at 04:59 PM

- Becky Lynch/Nikki Bella/Naomi vs. Mickie James/Natalya/Alexa Bliss was the first kickoff match. All six competitors did a suplex spot together. Naomi ended up pinning Alexa with a split-legged moonsault to pick up the win for her team.

- Sheamus/Cesaro vs. Anderson/Gallows for the RAW tag team titles. Sheamus accidentally took out one of the referees with the brogue kick. Cesaro had sharpshooter on Anderson but Gallows broke it up. Anderson and Gallows hit the magic killer on Sheamus. Anderson rolled up Cesaro and grabbed the tights to win the match. Anderson and Gallows are the new tag team champions.

- Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax. Jax dominated the match early. Sasha made a comeback but Nia won in the end with her Samoan drop finisher.

- Stephanie McMahon was interviewed. She said Seth Rollins' actions at the NXT PPV were disrespectful and unprofessional. Stephanie said she would address Rollins' actions on RAW and Rollins was banned from the Alamodome.

- Shawn Michaels came out for a promo and said it was great to be back in the Alamodome. He hyped up the Royal Rumble match and mentioned several names. Undertaker got the biggest reaction.

- The main card started with Charlotte vs. Bayley for the RAW Women's Title. Bayley hit an elbow drop and Randy Savage was mentioned. Charlotte went for a moonsault but Bayley got her knees up for a nearfall. Charlotte was bleeding from the mouth. Charlotte hit natural selection on the apron and scored the victory to retain her title. She is now 16-0 on PPV.

- Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Title in a NoDQ match with Chris Jericho in a shark cage. Reigns was attacked by both Owens and Jericho before Jericho could be put in the cage. Reigns made a comeback and threw Jericho in the cage. Reigns and Owens brawled in the crowd. Owens grabbed chairs from under the ring and Reigns brought in a table from under the ring. Owens hit a frogsplash from the top rope to Reigns through a table on the outside. Jericho threw down brass knuckles for Owens and Owens used them to hit Reigns with a superman punch but Reigns kicked out. Reigns hit a Samoan drop to Owens through a chair but Owens kicked out. Reigns kicked out of a Stone Cold Stunner by Owens. Reigns hit a superman punch on Owens and Owens fell off the top rope through his stack of chairs on the floor. Reigns powerbombed Owens through the announce table. Braun Strowman came out and attacked Reigns. Strowman powerslammed Reigns through the table in the ring and Owens pinned Reigns to retain his title.

- Backstage, Sami Zayn picked his number from a tumbler of balls. Dean Ambrose picked his number and opened Zayn's which was #8.

- Rich Swann vs. Neville for the cruiserweight title. Neville jumped off the top rope and got hit with a superkick by Swann. Swann hit a lot of flashy moves but couldn't put Neville away. Swann hit his kick finisher but Neville got his foot on the rope. Neville hit a superplex and then put on his submission finisher which led to Swann tapping out. Neville is the new cruiserweight champion.

- AJ Styles vs. John Cena for the WWE Title. The crowd was extremely hot right from the start. The were lots of nearfalls right from the early part of the match. AJ kicked out of an AA and Cena kicked out of a phenomenal forearm. Cena was having trouble breathing. AJ got the calf crusher and Cena reversed it into the STF. AJ then got the STF on Cena and Cena got on a figure four leglock. AJ countered that into a cross arm breaker which Cena powered out of and slammed AJ to the mat. Cena kicked out of a styles clash. There were more back and forth nearfalls. Cena hit the Super AA but AJ was able to kick out. AJ hit another styles clash but couldn't go for the pin. Cena hit another AA and then one more AA to score the victory. John Cena has now tied Ric Flair's record as a 16x champion.

- The Royal Rumble. Big Cass was entrant #1. Enzo did his mic work to hype up the crowd. Chris Jericho was the #2 entrant. Kalisto was #3, Mojo was #4 and Jack Gallagher was #5. Mark Henry came in at #6. Gallagher did several spots with the umbrella. Henry eliminated Gallagher. Strowman came out at #7 and eliminated Mojo, Cass, Kalisto, and Mark Henry. Sami Zayn came out at #8. Big Show was #9 and battled with Strowman. Strowman ended up eliminating Show. Tye Dillinger was appropriately #10. Strowman double suplexed Zayn and Dillinger. James Ellsworth was #11 but he was afraid to get in the ring. Zayn and Dillinger almost eliminated Strowman. Dean Ambrose was #12. He tricked Ellsworth to get in the ring and Strowman quickly tossed out Ellsworth. Baron Corbin was #13. Strowman eliminated Dillinger. Corbin ended up eliminating Strowman with a clothesline. #14 was Kofi Kingston and #15 was The Miz. #16 was Sheamus, #17 was Big E, #18 was Rusev, #19 was Cesaro, #20 was Xavier Woods, #21 was Bray Wyatt, #22 was Apollo Crews. Cesaro and Sheamus eliminated ALL THREE members of New Day and then Jericho eliminated BOTH Cesaro and Sheamus. Randy Orton came out at #23. Orton hit several RKOs including one on Zayn from the top rope. Dolph Ziggler was #24. Luke Harper was #25 and eliminated Crews. Harper and Orton had a staredown and Wyatt tried to be peacemaker. Harper attacked Wyatt. #26 was Brock Lesnar. Lesnar quickly eliminated Ambrose and Ziggler. Lesnar hit and F5 on Orton. #27 was Enzo and he was quickly taken out by Lesnar. #28 was Goldberg. Goldberg hit a spear and eliminated Lesnar. Undertaker was #29 and appeared in the ring to have a staredown with Undertaker. Goldberg speared Undertaker. Goldberg eliminated Rusev and Undertaker eliminated Corbin. Undertaker then eliminated Goldberg. Roman Reigns was #30 and the crowd chanted "this is bullshit!" Taker eliminated Miz and Sami Zayn. Reigns eliminated Undertaker to massive boos. Taker, Reigns, Orton, and Wyatt were final four. Reigns eliminated Jericho. Reigns eliminated Wyatt. Orton hit RKO on Reigns and eliminated Reigns to win the Royal Rumble.







