WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Last-Minute Royal Rumble Notes
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/29/2017 at 02:22 PM

Here are a couple of notes heading into tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event:

* There is speculation that the company may have a segment with Seth Rollins and Triple H.

* Ric Flair is in town for tonight’s show.

* The entire NXT roster, including Performance Center trainees are in town as well.

* Mauro Ranallo will be calling the SmackDown matches as well as the Cruiserweight championship bout.

* The company will be selling a special Royal Rumble t-shirt at the Alamodome. The back of the shirt will list all the previous Rumble events and cities.

Check back here at 5PM ET for our live play-by-play coverage of the event.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Rift's ongoing coverage of 2017 Royal Rumble
  • Last-Minute Royal Rumble Notes
  • Several WWE Twitter Accounts Hacked
  • Jericho Reveals When His Current Run Is Ending
  • McGregor Not Ruling Out Working With WWE
  • Possible Major Spoilers For Royal Rumble PPV
  • Fastlane Main Event Plans; HHH Reacts To Rollins
  • NXT Takeover: San Antonio PPV results
  • First Photo Of The 2017 Royal Rumble Stage
  • McGregor Reportedly Turns Down Big WWE Offer
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]