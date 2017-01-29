WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Jericho Reveals When His Current Run Is Ending
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/29/2017 at 11:03 AM

Chris Jericho recently did an interview with metro.co.uk and here are the highlights...

On the Royal Rumble match:

“You hear that Kurt Angle is heading into the Hall of Fame which is great so maybe he’ll make an appearance. There are a couple of guys currently in NXT who I think should be in the big leagues like Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode as well. And I always like when sometimes they’ll throw a Kevin Nash in there, or a Duke ‘The Dumpster’ Droese. I’m hoping for Duke this year, that’s what I want to see.”

On his plans for 2017:

“It’s time to get back into Fozzy and there are a couple of other projects I’ve got going on because I don’t do WWE part-time, I do it full-time. I come and go, but when I’m working there I’m definitely a full-timer. There will be no wrestling from May, you don’t do both at the same time. I’ve had a great year which has gone way longer than it was supposed to. It was only supposed to be four months, then it got extended to eight, then 12 and 16. Wrestling will go on hold for a while which is the way I’ve been doing it since 2010.”

On his chances of winning the Rumble:

“You never know what’s going to happen in WWE. It’s the Royal Rumble, anything can go on. It’s only January and I’m not leaving until May. I suppose I have just as much of a chance as Mojo Rawley has.”

Click here for the full interview.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Rift's ongoing coverage of 2017 Royal Rumble
  • Last-Minute Royal Rumble Notes
  • Several WWE Twitter Accounts Hacked
  • Jericho Reveals When His Current Run Is Ending
  • McGregor Not Ruling Out Working With WWE
  • Possible Major Spoilers For Royal Rumble PPV
  • Fastlane Main Event Plans; HHH Reacts To Rollins
  • NXT Takeover: San Antonio PPV results
  • First Photo Of The 2017 Royal Rumble Stage
  • McGregor Reportedly Turns Down Big WWE Offer
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]