McGregor Not Ruling Out Working With WWE

Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/29/2017 at 10:52 AM

FOX Sports has published an article with Conor Mcgregor, where McGregor claims that talks are still going between himself and WWE about a potential WrestleMania 33 appearance.

“Never say never. I know there’s been conversations. I know Triple H was at the show (UFC 205). I’d love to go to that WWE and have a real knock. Let one of them have a real knock and see what’s what. We’ll see. There’s conversations ongoing. I’ve turned down some things, conversations still ongoing.”

Click here for the full interview.

