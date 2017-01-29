WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Possible Major Spoilers For Royal Rumble PPV
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/29/2017 at 10:14 AM

Here are the Sunday morning betting odds for tonight's Royal Rumble PPV. Randy Orton is now the heavy favorite to win the Rumble match on various betting sites.

For the favorites, you would have to bet the "-" symbol amount in order to win $100. For the underdogs, the "+" is the amount you would win if you bet $100.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Randy Orton wins Royal Rumble -915 (Field +505)

The Undertaker wins Royal Rumble +825 (Field -1725)

Goldberg wins Royal Rumble +1250 (Field -2750)

Samoa Joe wins Royal Rumble +1500 (Field -4500)

Finn Balor wins Royal Rumble +1500 (Field -4500)

Chris Jericho wins Royal Rumble +1700 (Field -5100)

Braun Strowman wins Royal Rumble +1900 (Field -5700)

Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns - WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens -1730

Roman Reigns +830

AJ Styles vs John Cena - WWE Championship

AJ Styles +380

John Cena -570

Charlotte Flair vs Bayley - WWE Raw Women's Championship

Charlotte -1950

Bayley +950

Rich Swann vs Neville - WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Rich Swann +850

Neville -1750

SD 6 women tag-match

Lynch & Bella & Naomi -155

Bliss & James & Natalya +115

Cesaro & Sheamus vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson - WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Cesaro & Sheamus -135

L.Gallows & K.Anderson -105

Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax - Singles Match

Sasha Banks +525

Nia Jax -975




    Latest WWE
