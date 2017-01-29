WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Fastlane Main Event Plans; HHH Reacts To Rollins
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/29/2017 at 10:00 AM

- As previously noted, Goldberg is scheduled to be part of the RAW branded Fastlane PPV in March. He is expected to be in the main event match against the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. This could potentially set up Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania.

- After NXT Takeover went off the air, Cathy Kelley spoke with Triple H about several topics, one being Seth Rollins’ attempt to hijack the show and call out Triple H.

Triple H said there’s a big difference in the man wearing the suit working Takeover and the man standing here now. He says Rollins will find out that there’s a big difference in the creator and the destroyer – he came to Takeover and challenged the creator but the destroyer isn’t far behind. He says sometimes in life you have to be careful what you wish for. He once called Rollins “The Man” but now they will see who “The Man” really is.

