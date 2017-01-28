NXT Takeover: San Antonio PPV results

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


- The show kicked off with Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young. Young threw down his jacket and gave Dillinger a final chance to join Sanity. Dillinger threw the jacket in Young's face and attacked Young. The other Sanity members attacked Dillinger while the referee was distracted. Both Sanity members ended up getting in the ring and Dillinger took them out. Dillinger had the match won but Young's foot was put on the ropes by Sanity. Young defeated Dillinger with his neckbreaker finisher following the help from Sanity.

- Samoa Joe was shown watching at ringside.

- Andrade Almas vs. Roderick Strong. Crowd was behind Strong and chanted "Roddy!" during the match. One of the highlights was Strong hitting a backbreaker to Almas on the top turnbuckle. Strong ended up picking up the win with a running kick.

- DIY vs. Authors of Pain. DIY used their speed and teamwork to get the advantage early. AOP took control and crowd chanted "Johnny Wrestling!" for Gargano to make his comeback. Ciampa eventually got the hot tag and cleaned house by suplexing both AOP members. Ciampa and Gargano did a double spear from the apron for a nearfall. DIY got on double submissions but Razar powered out and slammed Gargano on Ciampa to break the other submission. AOP hit double powerbombs and then hit their finisher to win the tag team titles.

- Seth Rollins came out and called out Triple H. Triple H showed up but then brought out security. Rollins laid out the security but was finally taken out of the building by half a dozen guys.

- Asuka vs. Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross for the Women's Title. Asuka hit a double german suplex to Kay and Royce early on. Asuka and Cross then had a face-off. The fight went out to the stage and by the announce table. Kay and Royce double suplexed Cross through a table and went back to the ring to double team Asuka. Asuka was able to make a comeback with kicks and pinned Royce to retain the Women's Title.

- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode for the NXT Title. Both got their big entrances and the crowd did a loud "NXT!" chant when the match started. There was also dueling Nakamura/Bobby Roode chants. Nakamura was sitting on the turnbuckle when Roode pushed Nakamura off to the floor. Roode had control of the match at this point. Nakamura made a comeback and got in position for the Kinshasa but Roode played possum and got a nearfall on Nakamura. Roode tried to get a victory with his feet on the ropes but the referee saw it. Nakamura hit a knee strike on the apron but hurt his knee. Nakamura hit a Kinshasa in the ring but was favoring his knee and couldn't make the pin. Doctors came out to check on Nakamura. Nakamura wanted to continue and Roode hit a glorious DDT for a close nearfall. Roode put a half-leg crab submission on but Nakamura would not give up. Roode hit a 2nd glorious DDT to capture the NXT World Title.







