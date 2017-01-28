WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  McGregor Reportedly Turns Down Big WWE Offer
01/28/2017

Conor McGregor, who was one of the rumored names that WWE was interested in for a possible appearance at WrestleMania, has turned down a “hefty” offer from WWE to appear at the annual event.

“WWE has made no secret of its desire to do something with Conor McGregor and there were talks between the two parties about this year,” a source told The Sun. “Because he’s taking time off from the UFC, there was a talk about doing something at this year’s Wrestlemania in April, but it wasn’t to be despite a hefty offer.”

As previously reported, Triple H admitted that he would be interested in having McGregor make some WWE appearances.

“He [McGregor] could come over, he’s got it all, man – he’s got the personality, the skills, the talk. He’s an entertainer, for sure,” Triple H told The Telegraph. “What does he walk around at? 180lbs? I have smaller guys now in the WWE. We have 200lb guys who are stars. You don’t need to be 300lbs any more.

“He could do just as well as Floyd Mayweather when he fought the Big Show. That really worked. Conor could do it for sure.”

