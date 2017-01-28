WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WM 33 Plans Update; Universal Title Design
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/28/2017 at 03:56 PM

- While plans earlier this week called for Randy Orton to be the winner of the 2017 Royal Rumble main event, those plans can always change.

The belief is that the company has all the top matches planned for WrestleMania 33, however WWE has to decide on how they want to build storylines to get there. This is why The Rumble winner can always change between now and moments before the match even starts.

Speaking of WrestleMania, we have learned that Finn Balor is in the plans for WrestleMania, however it’s unclear what he’ll be doing.

- Orange County Choppers posted the following photo on Twitter which could indicate that the Universal Title is getting a modified design:




RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • First Photo Of The 2017 Royal Rumble Stage
  • McGregor Reportedly Turns Down Big WWE Offer
  • WM 33 Plans Update; Universal Title Design
  • Mysterio Comments On Royal Rumble
  • American Alpha's Status For The Rumble PPV
  • Ambrose Talks About Being Overlooked
  • AJ Clarifies Situation With His Missing Bag
  • Universal Title Match Betting Odds Shift
  • Former World Champion Rumored For The Rumble
  • Possible Post-Rumble Feuds; Latest On Rumble Card
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]