American Alpha's Status For The Rumble PPV

Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/28/2017 at 01:48 PM

With 22 names confirmed for Sunday’s Royal Rumble event, a top tag team is not scheduled to take part in the Royal Rumble match.

F4WOnline reports that as of a few days ago, Jason Jordan and Chad Gable, who are the tag-team champions for the SmackDown brand, have not been told that they are in the 30-man Royal Rumble battle royal. What is also interesting is that they aren’t even scheduled to defend their titles on the card.

We noted yesterday that only four matches are confirmed for the main card at the Royal Rumble event, so it’s very possible that they could have the team wrestle in an un-announced match on the show.

