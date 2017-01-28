WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Ambrose Talks About Being Overlooked
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/28/2017

While doing a Q&A session with the Los Angeles Times, Dean Ambrose was asked if he feels like he’s being overlooked in the Royal Rumble with all the hype on Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and The Undertaker. Dean would explain that being overlooked is a huge part of his success in WWE.

“That’s part of the reason for my success. You’ve got all these dinosaurs roaming the land, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, the Wyatts and all these guys and I kind of fly under the radar. That’s what happened last year. All these top-heavy guys are tipping over the top rope and I’m just hanging on like a cockroach. Sometimes that’s not a bad thing, you know? I might just play a game and tie myself to the bottom rope and try to be inconspicuous until it gets down to the last couple of guys.”

Click here for the full interview.

