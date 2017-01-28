WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > AJ Clarifies Situation With His Missing Bag
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/28/2017 at 11:41 AM

AJ Styles confirmed that his bag was not exactly jacked while he was working a WWE Live Event in Jonesboro, Arkansas last week — Styles actually left the bag behind and someone took it. Brian Fritz of Sport News asked him if there was an update on the situation regarding the bag, and Styles made the following comments:

“No, no. Nothing yet. I’m thinking about putting out a tweet out there, maybe I can give a little reward in Jonesboro, Arkansas for anyone that wants to turn the guys in. We’ll see. I didn’t get robbed, by the way. I had things stolen from me. A lot of people are thinking I was robbed at gunpoint. I was not. It was something that was left. I was trying to get out the building as fast as I could because I wanted to get to the hotel, get to bed and for some reason, I forgot one of my most important items, my baby, if you will.”

As previously noted, Styles reported the bag to the Arkansas State University police after he worked the event at Convocation Center. The bag included the following items:

* $1,000.00 American currency
* $7,000.00 Japanese yen
* iPhone
* Beats headphones
* Small screen TV
* XBOX 360
* Six XBOX 360 games

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • First Photo Of The 2017 Royal Rumble Stage
  • McGregor Reportedly Turns Down Big WWE Offer
  • WM 33 Plans Update; Universal Title Design
  • Mysterio Comments On Royal Rumble
  • American Alpha's Status For The Rumble PPV
  • Ambrose Talks About Being Overlooked
  • AJ Clarifies Situation With His Missing Bag
  • Universal Title Match Betting Odds Shift
  • Former World Champion Rumored For The Rumble
  • Possible Post-Rumble Feuds; Latest On Rumble Card
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]