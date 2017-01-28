WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Universal Title Match Betting Odds Shift
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/28/2017 at 10:08 AM

Roman Reigns was the favorite to win in the WWE Universal Championship match against Kevin Owens at Sunday’s Royal Rumble event, however that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore.

According to Bet Wrestling, Kevin Owens is now being favored to retain his title against Reigns. The odds were very close to begin with and there is still a relatively narrow margin, however no doubt something of interest occurred to cause this shift in the line. It’s being speculated that heavy bets being placed on Owens moved the line to maintain a “balanced book.”

Kevin Owens is now a -210 favorite while Roman Reigns is a +160 underdog.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • American Alpha's Status For The Rumble PPV
  • Ambrose Talks About Being Overlooked
  • AJ Clarifies Situation With His Missing Bag
  • Universal Title Match Betting Odds Shift
  • Former World Champion Rumored For The Rumble
  • Possible Post-Rumble Feuds; Latest On Rumble Card
  • AJ Reveals Which WWE Star Has Made Him Better
  • Austin Says Rock's WM 32 Segment Was Lame
  • Kurt Angle Q&A highlights
  • Reigns On Getting Booed At 2015 Rumble
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]