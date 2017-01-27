WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Former World Champion Rumored For The Rumble
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/27/2017 at 11:02 PM

It was rumored prior to the WWE draft that the company was interested in bringing back Rey Mysterio to help strengthen their rosters once it was split into two brands. We later found out that WWE never actually contacted Mysterio because he was under contract with Lucha Underground.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned on today’s installment of Wrestling Observer Live that Konnan recently claimed on his podcast that Mysterio’s contract with Lucha Underground has expired. Konnan also hinted at the possibly that Rey could return to WWE for Sunday’s Royal Rumble event.

In regards to Konnan’s claims about Mysterio’s contract, it is very likely that his contract has expired. It was reported last year that Rey’s contract with Lucha Underground was set to expire sometime in 2017.

As for Mysterio appearing at Sunday’s Rumble event, we have yet to hear anything of it but if we do, we will keep you updated. When asked if Konnan's claim is true, here is what Dave Meltzer said on Twitter:




