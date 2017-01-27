Possible Post-Rumble Feuds; Latest On Rumble Card

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


01/27/2017

- The following matches are being advertised for upcoming RAW brand Live Events after Sunday’s Royal Rumble show:

* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
* Seth Rollins vs. Rusev
* Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal Title

While Owens is being advertised to defend the Universal Title, that does not necessarily mean its a spoiler for The Rumble where Owens is scheduled to defend his Championship against Reigns. However, it is worth noting that majority of the matches that take place at Live Events do end up happening on television at some point.

- As of this writing, there is only 4 matches outside of the 30-man Battle Royal for Sunday’s Royal Rumble event. Those matches are John Cena vs. AJ Styles, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens, Bayley vs. Charlotte, and Neville vs. Rich Swann.

With The Rumble match being about an hour long, WWE will have only four matches to fill 3 hours of television because the event is 4 hours long, plus the two hour pre-show. The belief is the company will either add another match to the card, or have a long segment somewhere in between these matches, presumably something with Triple H and Seth Rollins.

