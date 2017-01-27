WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Kurt Angle Q&A highlights
Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/27/2017

Kurt Angle recently participated in a Facebook Q&A and here are some highlights...

Q: How do you feel after getting inducted in HOF and why you want Stone cold to induct you

I'm very proud to be inducted into the WWE HOF. It's a huge honor. My top 3 picks are Austin, Cena, and Undertaker. Hope it's one of them.

q: Hey Kurt just a random one who In there prime would you have rather faced Ricky the dragon steamboat or jake Roberts?

Wow! They are so opposites. Ricky was so fluent and had huge charisma and Jake would have that ass kicking look and hit his ddt out of nowhere. Give me them both in a triple threat and I'd be happy. Might as well throw in Bret Hart, Ric Flair, and Curt Hennig in a 6 man hell in a cell and I would die a happy man. It's damn true.

Who was your favorite feud in the WWE?

Wow! Tie- Austin or HHH and Stephanie or Brock Lesnar. But the Rock is up there too. Loved all of them.

Q: Who would you rather feud with, Rusev or Cesaro?

That's a tough one. Love them both. But cmon!!!! American Hero vs the Anti Hero is fun..... and $$$$$!!

Q: What's it like knowing you're a legend and respected by many in this business

I don't like to brag, but I'm very well known. By who? I have no idea...LOL. Seriously, it's an absolute honor to be looked up to and respected. But it comes with responsibility by my actions. I learned this the past 4 years since I've been clean and sober. #AngleStrong







