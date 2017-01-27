Latest Betting Odds For Royal Rumble Matches

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/27/2017 at 10:14 AM

According to 5 Dimes, Randy Orton is now the favorite to leave Sunday’s Royal Rumble main event as the winner and go on to get a WWE Title shot at WrestleMania. Undertaker, who was the favorite to win, is now the second odds-on favorite, followed by Goldberg and Braun Strowman.

Here are the updated betting odds for the other matches, which will probably change again before Sunday’s show:

WWE Championship
John Cena (-145) vs. AJ Styles (+105)

No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (-180) vs. Kevin Owens (+140)

RAW Women’s Championship
Charlotte (-750) vs. Bayley (+450)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (-900) vs. Rich Swann (+500)

