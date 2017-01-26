WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Change Made To Royal Rumble Card
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/26/2017 at 08:40 PM

WWE announced that the six-woman tag match is no longer on the main Royal Rumble card and will now take place on the kickoff pre-show. Nikki Bella will team up with Becky Lynch and Naomi to take on Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya in the match.

Here is the updated card:

WWE Title Match
John Cena vs. AJ Styles

No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.

RAW Women’s Title Match
Bayley vs. Charlotte

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Rich Swann

30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev and Mojo.

Kickoff Pre-show Match
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Kickoff Pre-show Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
There will be two referees.

Kickoff Pre-show Match: Six-Women Tag Team Match
Nikki Bella, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James, Natalya and Alexa Bliss

Check back here Sunday for our live play-by-play coverage of the event.

