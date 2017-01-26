WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Taker Once Again Favorite To Win Rumble
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/26/2017 at 03:38 PM

The Undertaker is once again the favorite to leave the Royal Rumble as the winner of the 30-man battle royal match, according to 5 Dimes. Goldberg and Braun Strowman, who were previous favorites for the match, remain close behind.

Here is the list of the current betting odds for the match:

The Undertaker +200
Goldberg +250
Braun Strowman +350
Randy Orton +400
Finn Balor +500
Samoa Joe +575
Chris Jericho +1000
Brock Lesnar +1000
Sami Zayn +1700
John Cena +1800
The Miz +2000
Baron Corbin +2400
Bray Wyatt +2500
Shinsuke Nakamura +2800
AJ Styles +3000
Seth Rollins +3300
Roman Reigns +3300
Dean Amborse +3300
Triple H +4000
Kevin Owens +4400
Kenny Omega +4500
Mojo Rawley +5000
Kurt Angle +5000
Cesaro +5000
Dolph Ziggler +8000
Big Show +8000
Big Cass +8000
Rusev +8000
Austin Aries +8000
Shawn Michaels +8000
Jason Jordan +10000
Kane +10000
Karl Anderson +10000
Rich Swann +10000
Enzo Amore +10000
Hideo Itami +10000
Sheamus +10000
Bobby Roode +10000
CM Punk +10000
Chad Gable +10000
Doc Gallows +10000
Kofi Kingston +15000
Luke Harper +15000
The Rock +15000
Kalisto +20000
Erick Rowan 20000
Big E +20000
Neville +20000
Batista +20000
Brian Kendrick +20000
Shane McMahon +22500
TJ Perkins +25000
Zack Ryder +25000
Xavier Woods +25000
Apollo Crews +25000
Curtis Axel +25000
Daniel Bryan +25000
Darren Young +25000
Fandango +25000
Goldust +25000
Heath Slater +25000
Jack Swagger+25000
Jimmy Uso +25000
Mark Henry +25000
R-Truth +25000
Ryback +25000
Tyler Breeze +25000
Shaquille O’Neal +25000
Shelton Benjamin +25000
Sin Cara +25000
Sting +25000
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin +25000
Bo Dallas +25000
Rhyno +25000
Hulk Hogan +25000
Conor McGregor +25000
Titus O’Neil +25000

