  NoDQ.com > WWE > NXT Star Out Of Action For Several Months
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/26/2017 at 03:26 PM

Shane Thorne of TM-61 recently suffered a knee injury at the last set of NXT television tapings and underwent surgery.

WWE did an injury angle with the Revival on last week’s episode to write him off NXT programming. It was announced on last night’s show that he would be out of action between 7-9 months. Originally there was plans to have them work a program for the NXT tag titles, but those plans have definitely been nixed.




    Latest WWE
