2018 Royal Rumble Date/Location Revealed

Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/26/2017 at 09:55 AM

Next year’s Royal Rumble event will take place in Philadelphia on January 28th, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center, according to Philly.com.

The company will hold an NXT Takeover event, The Royal Rumble, RAW and SmackDown all at the Wells Fargo Center, which will mark the first time WWE has ever held four events in a row at that arena.

WWE held the Royal Rumble event in Philadelphia back in 2004 and 2015.

