  NoDQ.com > WWE > Orton Winning Rumble? Cena vs. Joe Rumor

Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/25/2017 at 11:58 PM

- Regarding the potential matches for WrestleMania 33, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com notes that Bray Wyatt was originally scheduled for a World Title run in 2017. According to Meltzer, there is a story that recently started making the rounds about Orton winning the Royal Rumble and Wyatt winning the Elimination Chamber match. Meltzer also mentioned that nothing should be considered a lock until it actually happens.

- John Cena vs. Samoa Joe and AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon are two more WrestleMania matches that have been rumored. According to Dave Meltzer, Cena vs. Joe was an idea that was definitely pitched but there's no confirmation on that match actually taking place at WrestleMania. The Styles vs. Shane rumors stemmed from the SmackDown segment with AJ complaining about the Elimination Chamber match and plans for Shane vs. Brock Lesnar falling through.

