  NoDQ.com > WWE > The Latest Rumored Card For WrestleMania 33
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/25/2017 at 11:43 PM

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, this is what the rumored lineup for WrestleMania 33 is looking like right now:

Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar
Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
HHH vs. Seth Rollins
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal
Charlotte vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

At this point, neither Owens or AJ Styles are expected to be World Champions heading into the WrestleMania 33 PPV.

