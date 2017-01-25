WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Jim Ross Comments On RAW Closing Segment
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/25/2017 at 11:33 PM

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has posted a new blog on his website and here are the highlights...

On the final segment of Monday’s RAW with Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and The Undertaker:

“Loved the final scene on RAW featuring the big dogs of Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. I don’t think that WWE could have written a better show ending as it relates to the ‘go home’ for the Royal Rumble match of which all three of the mega stars are entered.”

On Jerry Lawler and Shawn Michaels appearing on Royal Rumble kickoff show:

“Happy to see WWE utilize both Jerry Lawler and Shawn Michaels this Sunday on various aspects of the WWE Network coverage of the San Antonio event. It’s good to see individuals who have contributed so much to the success of the WWE brand over the years be invited back to enjoy the 30th Royal Rumble event.”

On The Big Show’s weight loss:

“Congrats to Paul Wight aka Big Show for his amazing weight loss and his appearance which is extremely TV and movie friendly. I vividly remember hosting Show in our Norwalk, CT home back in the recruiting process and my wife Jan cooking us a magnificent meal of which Show devoured including an entire jar of Apple Butter on homemade biscuits. BTW, I ate my share of them too to be perfectly honest.”

Click here for the full blog.







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Orton Winning Rumble? Cena vs. Joe Rumor
  • The Latest Rumored Card For WrestleMania 33
  • Jim Ross Comments On RAW Closing Segment
  • Cena Talks About PBR T-Shirt Issue
  • Alexa Bliss Comments On Anorexia Battle
  • Kenny Omega Addresses Royal Rumble Rumors
  • Ziggler On Who He Wants To See In Rumble
  • Rollins Reveals Which Match He Wants With HHH
  • Post-Rumble Plans For Reigns; After SD Ended
  • Rollins' Status For Rumble; Sasha/SD Live
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]