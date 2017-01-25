WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Alexa Bliss Comments On Anorexia Battle
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/25/2017 at 09:29 PM

SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently did an interview with Ohio.com and here are the highlights...

Overcoming a life-threatening battle with anorexia in 2009 while a cheerleader at the University of Akron:

“I had gone through it first in high school. Then when I joined college cheer, we had a very strict workout regimen that we had to follow. And I had just recovered from the first eating disorder. We had to sign in to do cardio, BOD PODs [a measurement of muscle vs. fat in the body], the things athletes should do. But it retriggered everything for me. I went from 120 pounds to 80 pounds in about six weeks.

“That was the main reason I left Akron. It was after a football game. I was still in my uniform. I told my coach that I needed to go home and get help. I checked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital [in Columbus] and the doctors were amazing and helped me get through it all. It was a tough time but it also made me the person I am today.”

Last week's steel cage match with Becky Lynch:

“When I was walking down the entrance way, I was thinking, ‘Man that thing is huge.’ But when you’re standing right next to it, it’s even more intimidating. When you walk in, once the door closes, you’re like, ‘Oh, crap. I’m stuck.’ There’s only two ways out. Out the door, or over the top. I’m only five feet. It’s a longer fall for me than anyone else.”

Fame and being a WWE Superstar:

“I don’t really consider myself a celebrity. When I’m not traveling, I’m just sitting on the couch watching Netflix with my dogs Teddy and Izzy. It is kind of weird to walk into a Starbucks and have somebody know your name. But normal-day life really hasn’t changed that much. There’s just a lot more eyes on you on social media.”

Click here for the full interview.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Orton Winning Rumble? Cena vs. Joe Rumor
  • The Latest Rumored Card For WrestleMania 33
  • Jim Ross Comments On RAW Closing Segment
  • Cena Talks About PBR T-Shirt Issue
  • Alexa Bliss Comments On Anorexia Battle
  • Kenny Omega Addresses Royal Rumble Rumors
  • Ziggler On Who He Wants To See In Rumble
  • Rollins Reveals Which Match He Wants With HHH
  • Post-Rumble Plans For Reigns; After SD Ended
  • Rollins' Status For Rumble; Sasha/SD Live
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]