WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Kenny Omega Addresses Royal Rumble Rumors
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/25/2017 at 04:49 PM

At a 4 Front Wrestling Q&A, Kenny Omega addressed rumors about him being part of the 2017 Royal Rumble match:

“The most I can say right now, and this may disappoint some people, if some of you guys are subscribers to the [WWE] Network and you’re looking forward to something happening or not happening on the 29th – I’m not sure if I can pull a rabbit out of the hat by that date. That’s all I can say for now. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. I’m not saying anything, that might be asking too much at this point in time. That’s literally the most news I’ve given anyone up to this point…If I’m in it though, I’m pretty sure I’m winning the whole thing so…”

You can check out the full Q&A below:



RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Orton Winning Rumble? Cena vs. Joe Rumor
  • The Latest Rumored Card For WrestleMania 33
  • Jim Ross Comments On RAW Closing Segment
  • Cena Talks About PBR T-Shirt Issue
  • Alexa Bliss Comments On Anorexia Battle
  • Kenny Omega Addresses Royal Rumble Rumors
  • Ziggler On Who He Wants To See In Rumble
  • Rollins Reveals Which Match He Wants With HHH
  • Post-Rumble Plans For Reigns; After SD Ended
  • Rollins' Status For Rumble; Sasha/SD Live
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]