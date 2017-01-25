WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Ziggler On Who He Wants To See In Rumble
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/25/2017

Dolph Ziggler recently spoke with Sky Sports to promote Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

On Kurt Angle paving the way:

“When I was looking to get into the business, Kurt was doing so well with WWE, learning so fast and being so great at his job, because of how awesome he was, I got a try-out with WWE. Guys like him paved the way for guys like me who wrestled in college. If there was a chance to get in the ring with him, it would be a dream come true. I have nothing but all the respect in the world for him.”

On being in the same ring as Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and The Undertaker:

“I’d love to be in the ring with guys like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker as no matter what they’ve done, I know how good my conditioning is. If those three can say the same thing, I’d love to go and hang with them because I don’t think they could hang with me.”

On who he wants to see in this year’s Royal Rumble:

“Scott Steiner. Hearing those sirens go off and him coming out with his headdress – I would love it. He is my dad’s favorite wrestler so maybe I would superkick him out to win my dad’s affection back!”

Click here for the full article.







