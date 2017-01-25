WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Rollins Reveals Which Match He Wants With HHH
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/25/2017 at 12:48 PM

While speaking to Sky Sports, Seth Rollins talked about wanting to get revenge on Triple H for costing him the WWE Universal Championship Title after Finn Balor was sidelined with an injury. He made the following remarks about how he’s going to pay him back:

“I’ve been trying to find [Triple H] for two or three months now and if he shows up it will give me the opportunity to put my foot in his mouth! I have been calling him out on television and social media and can’t seem to get anything from him, so maybe he is comfortable in his suit and sitting in his penthouse. Maybe The Game, The Cerebral Assassin, the guy that wielded the sledgehammer is done and gone – we’ll see if he is the man and if he has the cojones to answer me and protect his legacy.

“One way or another I am going to get my hands on him – whether it’s in the ring, backstage or at WWE headquarters. I am going to find a way to make him pay for what he did to me. He deserves everything that comes to him and more and I would like a no disqualification match because I don’t want anyone telling me what I can and can’t do when it comes to getting revenge. There is some unfinished business and sooner or later we are going to get around to it – whether it’s at WrestleMania, before or after.”

Click here for the full interview.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Alexa Bliss Comments On Anorexia Battle
  • Kenny Omega Addresses Royal Rumble Rumors
  • Ziggler On Who He Wants To See In Rumble
  • Rollins Reveals Which Match He Wants With HHH
  • Post-Rumble Plans For Reigns; After SD Ended
  • Rollins' Status For Rumble; Sasha/SD Live
  • Batista Says WWE Screwed Him Over In 2014
  • WWE SD Live results for 1/24/17
  • Balor/Rumble Update; Another Gig For Cena
  • WWE RAW viewership for 1/23/17
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]