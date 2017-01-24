WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Rollins' Status For Rumble; Sasha/SD Live
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/25/2017 at 09:33 AM

- As seen on Monday’s episode of RAW, Stephanie McMahon announced that if Seth Rollins lost his match to Sami Zayn, he would be pulled from Sunday’s Royal Rumble Main Event match. Sami ended up receiving the victory over Seth after he was distracted by Triple H’s music and is no longer participating in the match.

While many would believe that Rollins won’t be appearing at Sunday’s event, that’s not the case. The belief is that an angle between Rollins and Triple H is expected for the show to further build their rumored WrestleMania 33 match.

- Sasha Banks continues to hint on social media that she wants to jump ship to the SmackDown brand. Sasha sent out feelers on Twitter last month that she wanted to switch brands, and has once again today. Sasha Banks posted the following on Instagram today and used the hashtag #sdwomenschampionship:




