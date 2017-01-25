Batista Says WWE Screwed Him Over In 2014

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Batista spoke with DailyDead for a new interview and here are the highlights...

On his return in 2014: “It really sucked. It didn’t have anything to do with me or anything, there was just a lot going on behind the scenes…It was the company, man. They really just screwed me over. I was banging my head against the wall every day. It’s one of those things, I wish people knew how hard I fought to be there and how hard I fought to just give them the best matches and performances that I could. But it was an everyday struggle dealing with the company. It was such a f***ing nightmare.”

On staying longer: “I stayed longer than I should have, actually…What most fans don’t realize is that I stayed an extra month. The reason I had to leave was because I had to go and do press for Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy. They were actually nice enough to let me stay an extra month. They wanted me to stay that extra month and work with Daniel Bryan at another pay-per-view, but I just thought that didn’t even make sense. We were just starting the Evolution thing, so why couldn’t we run with that instead of me putting Daniel over again, which I just did at WrestleMania? We’re not going to have a better match there than we did at Mania. Let’s just work more with Evolution and build these guys up. So we did. Then right after we built the hell out of them and they were so strong as a unit, they broke them all up. I said, ‘What is wrong with you guys?'”

"And not only that, but here’s how messed up they are. I said to them, because I wanted to come back for SummerSlam, 'Wouldn’t it be great if I came back right when I’m also in the biggest film in the world?' Literally, it was Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon] who laughed at me, and Hunter goes, 'We don’t even know if it’s going to be any good.' I swear to God.

But I wanted to go back for SummerSlam, and they didn’t want me to come back. I think because they thought it was such a failure, that run, and it wasn’t a failure because of me. Sorry, I’m venting now."

Click here for the full interview.







