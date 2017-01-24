WWE SD Live results for 1/24/17

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/24/2017 at 07:57 PM

- Smackdown opened with a backstage confrontation between Daniel Bryan and The Miz. Bryan gave Miz and IC Title rematch against Dean Ambrose but said it would be a lumberjack match.

- Footage was shown of the dissension between the Wyatt Family members.

- Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper. Both guys were on the verge of being counted out when Bray Wyatt threw them both back into the ring. Orton won with the RKO. After the match, Wyatt helped up Harper only to lay out Harper with Sister Abigail.

- Mickie James came out for a promo. She said that Alexa Bliss was the only one that remembers her accomplishments in WWE. Becky Lynch came out and the two got into a fight. Alexa showed up and the two double teamed Becky. Mickie told Becky to "always stay one step ahead."

- A skit was shown of Carmella having James Ellsworth trying on various outfits.

- There was a battle royal to determine a spot in the Royal Rumble match. The Vaudevillians were immediately eliminated. Mojo Rawley ended up winning the match.

- Footage was shown from earlier in the day when Natalya attacked Nikki Bella in the parking lot.

- AJ Styles came out for a promo and to call out John Cena. AJ complained about the official Royal Rumble poster and how he's seen way in the back. John Cena came out. AJ showed footage from The Today Show where nobody mentioned AJ by name. AJ said nobody missed Cena when Cena was gone and fans chanted "Cena!" AJ called Cena a sorry excuse for a wrestler. AJ said he's not settling for an inch, he wants a foot and he's going to put it up Cena's ass. Cena responded by saying that he wasn't built for the indy scene, he was built for the WWE. Cena said AJ is just a guy that is holding the WWE Title because Cena allows it to happen.

- Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto. Ziggler won a quick match. Afterwards, Ziggler tried to attack Kalisto with a chair but Apollo Crews made the save.

- Natalya was scheduled to face Naomi but Nikki attacked Natalya backstage. Naomi called out any woman from the back to come out for a match. Alexa came out but said she wasn't answering the challenge because Naomi is a nobody.

- Nikki Bella/Naomi/Becky Lynch vs. Natalya/Alexa Bliss/Mickie James was announced for the Royal Rumble PPV.

- Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz for the IC Title in a lumberjack match. Maryse was able to grab Ambrose's leg while the lumberjacks were fighting. Miz got a nearfall on Ambrose by using Bryan's flying knee. Ambrose did a dive from the top rope onto Miz and the lumberjacks on the outside. Corbin ran into the ring and attacked Ambrose which led to a huge brawl between all of the lumberjacks. Ambrose retained the title with the dirty deeds.







