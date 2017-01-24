WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Balor/Rumble Update; Another Gig For Cena
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/24/2017 at 05:48 PM

- Regarding speculation about Finn Balor returning for the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com mentioned on The Taz Show podcast that he wouldn’t discount the idea of Balor being a surprise entrant. Apparently a decision will be made by WWE in the next 48 hours as to whether Balor will return at the Rumble or not. Johnson said that Balor might be having a medical exam or some type of a workout at the Performance Center which will help WWE make that decision.

- John Cena has announced on his Twitter that he will be hosting the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards this year.




RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE SD Live results for 1/24/17
  • Balor/Rumble Update; Another Gig For Cena
  • WWE RAW viewership for 1/23/17
  • The Reason Why Goldberg Was Bleeding On RAW
  • Interesting trivia note regarding Goldberg/CM Punk
  • Goldberg On Why He Stuck Around With WWE
  • What Happened After RAW Ended
  • WWE RAW results for 1/23/17
  • Sabu Blasts The WWE HOF
  • UK Talent Appearing At Royal Rumble?
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]