  WWE RAW viewership for 1/23/17
Posted by Aaron Rift on 01/24/2017 at 04:03 PM

The January 23rd 2017 edition of RAW did 3.292 million viewers overall. This is up from last week's 3.271 million viewers. This week's show was the final episode of RAW before the Royal Rumble PPV.

Below is the hourly breakdown:

8PM: 3.309 million viewers
9PM: 3.457 million viewers
10PM: 3.111 million viewers

Thanks to ShowBuzzDaily.com for the numbers.







