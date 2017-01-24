WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Goldberg On Why He Stuck Around With WWE
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/24/2017 at 09:50 AM

While speaking to Brian Fritz of Sporting News, Bill Goldberg was asked what convinced him to stick around with WWE and do more matches when he was originally supposed to have a one-and-done with Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. Bill responded with the following remarks:

“You know, I think the reaction of my son, the reaction of my wife and, you have to say, the reaction of the crowd. I’m greatly appreciative than anybody would ever know who I was, especially back then when I was doing my thing, let alone 12 years removed and the welcome that I got. I’m very humbled and it just makes me want to go out and work harder. I’m here in Cleveland, woke up at 5 o’clock, already worked out the first time today, ate a couple of times, gonna go to the gym again here in a little while. I’m addicted to this training thing. I’m an extremely lucky guy. Vince McMahon has opened his doors and I’m back at home. It’s a different experience this time.”

Goldberg also talked about his son’s reaction to defeating Lesnar at Survivor Series, his huge match against Hulk Hogan on Nitro and much more.

Click here for the full interview.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE RAW viewership for 1/23/17
  • The Reason Why Goldberg Was Bleeding On RAW
  • Interesting trivia note regarding Goldberg/CM Punk
  • Goldberg On Why He Stuck Around With WWE
  • What Happened After RAW Ended
  • WWE RAW results for 1/23/17
  • Sabu Blasts The WWE HOF
  • UK Talent Appearing At Royal Rumble?
  • WWE Pulls Angle From Rumble Weekend Event
  • The Royal Rumble Match Favorite Changes Again
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]