  NoDQ.com > WWE > What Happened After RAW Ended
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/24/2017 at 09:49 AM

As seen on Monday’s episode of RAW, the final segment featured a face-off between Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker.

After the cameras stopped rolling, Brock Lesnar left the ring first, followed by Goldberg, who greeted a couple of fans at ringside. The Undertaker kneeled to the crowd before leaving and stopping on the ramp to raise his fist in the air.




