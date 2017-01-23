WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  WWE RAW results for 1/23/17
01/23/2017

- RAW opened with Roman Reigns cutting a promo in the ring with the shark cage. Reigns said he was going to win the WWE Title in front of over 40,000 people at the Royal Rumble. He was quickly interrupted by Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. Jericho called Reigns a stupid idiot and the crowd cheered. Reigns challenged Jericho to a rematch for the U.S. Title and Owens accepted for Jericho.

- Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows. It was announced that Cesaro and Sheamus will defend the tag team titles against Anderson and Gallows on the Royal Rumble kickoff show and there will be two referees. Gallows picked up the win.

- Backstage, Mick Foley was talking to Stephanie McMahon on a speaker phone. Sami Zayn showed up to ask about a spot in the Royal Rumble. Stephanie said Zayn would have to earn it by facing Seth Rollins.

- A sit down interview with Bayley was shown to hype up the Royal Rumble PPV.

- Backstage, Mick Foley met with Seth Rollins. According to Stephanie, if Rollins doesn't defeat Sami Zayn, Zayn will be taking Rollins' spot in the Royal Rumble.

- Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn. This was a really good match with a lot of nearfalls. Rollins hit a pedigree to Zayn on the apron and then Triple H's music hit. Rollins was distracted and Zayn rolled up Rollins for the win.

- Backstage, Seth Rollins yelled and Mick Foley and Foley vowed to get to the bottom of things.

- TJ Perkins, Jack Gallagher, and Mustapha Ali defeated Tony Nese, Daivari, and Drew Gulak.

- New Day came out for a promo and were quickly interrupted by Enzo and Cass. Cass said he was entering the Royal Rumble match. Rusev came out and did a "USA!" chant. Rusev announced that he was also entering the Rumble match as well. Titus O'Neil also came out. Titus wanted an eight-person tag match. New Day wanted to know who the 4th opponent was and Titus brought out Braun Strowman.

- New Day/Enzo/Cass vs. Rusev/Jinder Mahal/Titus O'Neil/Braun Strowman. Strowman pinned Enzo with a powerslam. After the match, Big Show came out and had a staredown with Strowman. Strowman backed off and left the ring.

- Chris Jericho vs. Roman Reigns for the U.S. Title. Kevin Owens was on commentary. Reigns had the match in control and Owens came down to cause a DQ. Owens and Jericho tried to lock Reigns in the cage but Reigns was able to make a comeback and ended up locking Owens in the cage. The cage started rising and Jericho tried to pull down the cage. Reigns hit the superman punch and spear on Jericho. After the match, it was announced that Owens vs. Reigns at the PPV will also be a NoDQ match in addition to Jericho being in the shark cage. Owens was irate.

- A sit down interview with Charlotte was shown to hype up the Royal Rumble PPV.

- Nia Jax made short work of an enhancement talent. After the match, she cut a promo on Sasha Banks. Sasha came out and took out Nia with her crutch.

- Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar. Alicia Fox came out with Dar. Swann won with a kick to Dar's head. After the match, Swann called out Neville. Neville came out and the two fought. Neville eventually retreated.

- Backstage, Noam Dar and Alicia Fox confronted Cedric Alexander. Alexander ended up shoving Dar down.

- Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax was announced for the Royal Rumble kickoff show.

- Goldberg came out for his promo to hype the Royal Rumble. He had trouble getting his promo going and his forehead was also bleeding. Paul Heyman came out and brought out Brock Lesnar. Heyman said Goldberg will be eliminated by Lesnar. Lesnar got in the ring and had a staredown with Goldberg. The lights went out and Undertaker appeared in the ring to end the show.







