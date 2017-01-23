Sabu Blasts The WWE HOF

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


01/23/2017

While speaking to Justin Barasso of Sports Illustrated, ECW Legend Sabu was asked about inducting The Shiek into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2007. Sabu revealed that he only did it for the money and explains why he thinks that the Hall of fame is fake.

“It’s such a fake Hall of Fame,” said Sabu. “I’d only do it because I need the money. I don’t know if I would mother— everyone or if I would take it graciously, but I don’t consider it a real Hall of Fame. “It’s not like the Baseball Hall of Fame or the Football Hall of Fame. They let anybody in it, anybody who could draw money. The real wrestling Hall of Fames are in Iowa and Amsterdam, New York. They look for donations because they’re so broke, but they have s— from the 1800s.

He continued, “Vince’s Hall of Fame only has s— from Vince’s company. If you didn’t work for his company, you’re not in the Hall of Fame. That’s nothing to do with how good you are, it only matters who owned them.”

