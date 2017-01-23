WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  WWE Pulls Angle From Rumble Weekend Event
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/23/2017 at 01:39 PM

WWE has pulled Kurt Angle from Friday’s 5-Star show in Scotland, which could be a possible indication that he is appearing at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble event in Antonio, Texas.

The belief is that Kurt was going to be pulled from 5-Star show even if he doesn’t appear for WWE at The Rumble. The company is being much strict on talents under contract working overseas for non-WWE events lately.

However, that doesn’t mean that the former Olympian won’t appear. As we previously reported, there has been talk within WWE about having Angle make a surprise appearance in the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event. The idea was that if Angle could be cleared to compete, the company would eventually use him in a match.

