  The Royal Rumble Match Favorite Changes Again
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/23/2017 at 01:28 PM

The betting odds for the Royal Rumble match have changed once again. The Undertaker was the initial favorite to win the match until Braun Strowman took his place last week. As of this writing, Goldberg is now the favorite to win at the match.

It should be noted that the betting odds don't really indicate anything unless there is a significant shift the day of the show when the "smart" money comes in.

Here are the current top 10 favorites in order from the U.K. betting site Paddy Power:

Goldberg (3/1)
Braun Strowman (7/2)
The Undertaker (4/1)
Randy Orton (4/1)
Finn Balor (5/1)
Samoa Joe (11/2)
Chris Jericho (12/1)
Brock Lesnar (14/1)
Baron Corbin / Seth Rollins / Sami Zayn / The Miz (16/1)

