WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Update On Concern Over 205 Live
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/23/2017 at 11:46 AM

205 Live is apparently not doing so well. The WWE Network numbers for the show have continued to trend downward and it’s become a talking point within the company.

Not only is the issue with people watching the show on The Network, another issue is that people in the arena are continuing to leave before the show airs and the staff at the event have to move people around so it doesn’t look empty on camera.

It should be interesting to see if they end up moving the show before SmackDown airs or not. It was speculated by many that ultimately it would happen.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Rift's ongoing coverage of 1/23/17 RAW
  • Sabu Blasts The WWE HOF
  • UK Talent Appearing At Royal Rumble?
  • WWE Pulls Angle From Rumble Weekend Event
  • The Royal Rumble Match Favorite Changes Again
  • Finn Balor Returning For The Royal Rumble?
  • Update On Concern Over 205 Live
  • Why WWE Hasn't Done War Games
  • Latest On Undertaker's Health; Hero On Owens
  • HHH Comments On Angle Entering WWE HOF
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]