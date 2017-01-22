WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Latest On Undertaker's Health; Hero On Owens
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/22/2017 at 01:41 PM

- As previously noted, The Undertaker underwent hip surgery last year and was seen using crutches to get around. When he appeared on WWE television a few weeks back to announce his inclusion into the 30-Man Royal Rumble event, he was not seen with the crutch anymore and many speculated he was good to go for another match.

While The Undertaker’s health is good at the moment, it’s being said that his surgery was only a temporarily fix and he will eventually need a hip replacement surgery. Right now it looks like he will most-likely put that surgery off until he’s officially retired.

- Chris Hero recently spoke with The Kevin Gill Show and gave his thoughts on Kevin Owens winning the WWE Universal Title:

"I was happy for him and the journey that he's been on. But also I was happy for wrestling. I was happy because it's different and it's a new direction. I think everybody's sick of the same old. Sometime you've just got to go in a different direction and they did."

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Why WWE Hasn't Done War Games
  • Latest On Undertaker's Health; Hero On Owens
  • HHH Comments On Angle Entering WWE HOF
  • HHH Thinks Rumble Will Be Unpredictable
  • Tamina Posts Update On Jimmy Snuka
  • Austin Talks About Stunning Trump
  • JR Comments On One More Angle Match
  • The Latest On Emma's WWE Status
  • HHH Comments On Seth Rollins
  • Owens Reveals Who He Wants To Face At WM
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]