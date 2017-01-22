HHH Comments On Angle Entering WWE HOF

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


In an interview with IGN.com, Triple H commented on Kurt Angle going into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"I think it's a very well deserved induction into the Hall of Fame. We've had an association with Kurt for a long time but when Kurt was here in the WWE, he was one of the most impactful and memorable and iconic characters probably ever. One of the things that always stands out for me is that I was here when Kurt was coming out of the Olympics and training. And having never done this before, he went from zero knowledge of our industry to being one of the most incredible performers in the ring in the time frame of the Attitude Era where, you know, he was in there with some of the best in the world. And he very quickly went from walking to the ring for the first time to being one of the best in the world himself. It happened faster than anyone else. And that's what I do now mostly in my day to day job. Most of my day is focused on talent and recruiting and training and talent development. I don't believe I've ever seen someone pick it up as fast as Kurt. Just on that basis alone, he should be inducted. But then you throw in all that he's accomplished, that he's accomplished since leaving WWE even, and will continue to accomplish. I'm really happy for Kurt as a human being. I'm also happy that he's a really good place in his life right now."

Click here for the full interview.

