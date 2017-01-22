HHH Thinks Rumble Will Be Unpredictable

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/22/2017

In an interview with IGN.com, Triple H commented on this year's Royal Rumble event:

"This year's Royal Rumble is one of the biggest, most star-studded Rumbles that I can recall. Just look at the people who have thrown their name into the Rumble so far. You've got Goldberg and Lesnar and the Undertaker. When you start to look at that level of talent and then also see the Bray Wyatts and the Randy Ortons and everyone else that's going to be a part of it, it really is one of the biggest Rumbles I can think of. Sometimes there's a year in the Rumble where you think "Okay, I can see this or that happening. This seems like where the Rumble might be headed." But this year, it's really tough to call. And I think that's when the Rumble's at its best, when you can't really put your finger on what's going to happen. I can see this year going a lot of different ways and I think it's going to go in a way that nobody expects."

Click here for the full interview.

