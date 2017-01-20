WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Tamina Posts Update On Jimmy Snuka
01/21/2017

Tamina Snuka revealed on Instagram that there will not be a formal funeral for Jimmy Snuka.

Thank you everyone for your outpouring of love and support during this time. As his children we wanted to share that there will be NO Formal Funeral Services arranged by myself or our family at this time. Instead we will be looking for a future date to appropriately celebrate his LIFE and LEGACY in a style that would make him proud. Thank you and much love and gratitude to all of you from his children. "Yes that's me in the RED dress. Clearly, I don't age"









    We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET.

