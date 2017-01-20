Tamina Posts Update On Jimmy Snuka

Thank you everyone for your outpouring of love and support during this time. As his children we wanted to share that there will be NO Formal Funeral Services arranged by myself or our family at this time. Instead we will be looking for a future date to appropriately celebrate his LIFE and LEGACY in a style that would make him proud. Thank you and much love and gratitude to all of you from his children. "Yes that's me in the RED dress. Clearly, I don't age"😉 #SnukaLegacy #BloodLine #RIPJimmySnuka

A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:01am PST