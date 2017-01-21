WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > The Latest On Emma's WWE Status
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/21/2017 at 10:29 AM

As seen on WWE programming, the company has been continuously delaying the re-debut of Emma as Emmalina for months now. Every week they have been airing a video package that prolongs her return.

We have now been told that the company doesn’t plan to have her return to RAW until at The Royal Rumble. Plans for her return have been changed several times. There were plans at one point to pair her back up with Dana Brooke and other plans called for her to have a feud with Sasha Banks. It looks like neither of those may happen.

We will keep you posted if were hear anything else regarding her status.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • JR Comments On One More Angle Match
  • The Latest On Emma's WWE Status
  • HHH Comments On Seth Rollins
  • Owens Reveals Who He Wants To Face At WM
  • New Name Rumored For 2017 WWE HOF
  • Becky/Mickie Feud; Angle Working Rumble Match?
  • X-Pac Rips Into Randy Orton Fan
  • Jericho Reveals Original WrestleMania 32 Plans
  • HBK On Who He'd Have One More Match Against
  • JR On Goldberg/Lesnar Being For Major Title
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]