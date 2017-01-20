HHH Comments On Seth Rollins

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


While speaking to Fox Sports’ Wrestling Compadres, Triple H was asked about Seth Rollins calling him out and if Rollins knows where WWE Headquarters was located. Triple H responded with the following remarks:

“Apparently not. Yeah, no. Look, sometimes you just go to the obvious places, and you go out in front of the camera and you try to call a guy out and appeal to his manhood that he will come out and fight you like a man. None of that stuff bothers me. I’m okay with not getting my suit dirty and just sitting in the back a little bit. But at some point in time, be careful what you wish for.”



