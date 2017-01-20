WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Owens Reveals Who He Wants To Face At WM
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/20/2017 at 07:30 PM

While speaking to Sky Sports, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens was asked which WWE Superstar he would like to face at WrestleMania. Kevin revealed that if it was up to him, he’d pick The Undertaker.

“If I had to narrow it down to one [to face at WrestleMania] it would be The Undertaker. He is synonymous with that event and I was always in awe of him – as a kid, teenager and adult.”

He also talked about not being a fan of WCW and how he always believed Goldberg was ripping off Steve Austin’s look.

“I was never a WCW fan growing up so I was never a Goldberg fan at all – and I’ve told him that. He was the enemy, he was the guy taking Steve Austin’s look. So to stand in the ring on Raw, and to have his music hit and his pyro [go off] was very surreal, as in the 1990s and 2000s I couldn’t stand it.”

Click here for the full interview.







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • HHH Comments On Seth Rollins
  • Owens Reveals Who He Wants To Face At WM
  • New Name Rumored For 2017 WWE HOF
  • Becky/Mickie Feud; Angle Working Rumble Match?
  • X-Pac Rips Into Randy Orton Fan
  • Jericho Reveals Original WrestleMania 32 Plans
  • HBK On Who He'd Have One More Match Against
  • JR On Goldberg/Lesnar Being For Major Title
  • New Favorite To Win The Royal Rumble
  • The IC And U.S. Titles Getting New Designs?
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on January 29th starting at 6:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]