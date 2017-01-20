New Name Rumored For 2017 WWE HOF

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/20/2017 at 01:44 PM

According to PWInsider.com, Teddy Long is the latest name that is being strongly considered for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame. Kurt Angle is still the only name that has been officially announced at this point. Here is the updated list of names that have been rumored:

Teddy Long
Diamond Dallas Page
Rick Rude
Beth Phoenix
William Regal
Christian
The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon)
Mike Rotunda (IRS)

