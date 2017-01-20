WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Becky/Mickie Feud; Angle Working Rumble Match?
Posted by Steve Carrier on 01/20/2017 at 01:15 PM

- As seen on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live, La Luchadora was revealed as Mickie James after Becky Lynch ripped off her mask during the Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Lynch. While the feud between James and Lynch is imminent, WWE officials don’t have long-term plans for their rivalry.

It’s being said that James’ feud with Lynch will take place over the next couple of months, however they will not have a blow-off match at WrestleMania. The belief is whoever is feuding with Nikki Bella at the time, will get the SmackDown women’s match at WrestleMania.

- While Kurt Angle’s deal with WWE does not include him wrestling a match, there has been talk within the company about possibly bringing him in as a surprise entrant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match.

As noted, Angle told ESPN last week that he hasn’t talked to WWE about a match, but also hinted that it could always happen.

“We have not talked about any wrestling. Whether we do or not, that remains to be seen… There are no guarantees. I think right now the most important thing is the Hall of Fame — and I think both sides feel that way.”

Ever since the company announced Angle for the Hall of Fame, there has been speculation that if he could pass the WWE medical evaluations, he would be used for a match at some point.

